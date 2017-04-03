Restaurant owner banned from acting a...

Restaurant owner banned from acting as company director for eight...

Moulana Khan, director of Colne Valley Restaurant Limited, which traded as Colne Valley Indian Restaurant in Earls Colne, has been disqualified from acting as a company director for eight years. This follows an investigation by the Insolvency Service after he was found to have employed an illegal worker, understated profits for tax purposes, and failed in his duty to ensure the company either maintained or preserved adequate accounting records.

