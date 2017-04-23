Prominent restaurateur, local Latino community leader dies
Chavez died on Friday at the age of 82, according to his obituary , which says he's survived by his wife of 57 years, four children, 12 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In 1969, Chavez open El Sombrero restaurant after he and his family settled in Grand Rapids nearly two decades prior, his obituary reads.
