Prince William invited to dine with K...

Prince William invited to dine with Kate at same restaurant Diana and Charles visited 32 years ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Top Venetian restaurateur, Eligio Paties, is officially inviting the Royal couple to visit Venice and dine at the same table Wills' mother and father ate at in 1985 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are invited to a second emotional visit in Princess Diana 's footsteps, following on from their trip to Paris earlier this month, the first on Royal Duty there since Prince William 's mother died there almost 20 years ago. Top Venetian restaurateur, Eligio Paties, is officially inviting the Royal couple to visit Venice and dine at the same table Charles and Diana shared 32 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar 6 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar '17 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb '17 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb '17 Will Dockery 6
Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at... Feb '17 Samford 1
News NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10) Feb '17 Cheese Phart 47
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,415 • Total comments across all topics: 280,001,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC