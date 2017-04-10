Owner of shuttered NYC restaurant charged in $328G tax scam
A restaurateur whose Upper East Side eatery was shuttered in 2015 was charged Monday in a $328,000 tax fraud. A.J. Black, 49, pleaded not guilty to grand larceny and criminal tax fraud charges in Manhattan Supreme Court for allegedly failing to pay sales tax and file tax returns between September 2011 and June 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Jim Bean
|10
|Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Deak D
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar '17
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC