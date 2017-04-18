Oriental Bay's Bernie the bernese mountain dog dies after mystery terminal illness
The 10-year-old bernese mountain dog had been a fixture outside Wellington's Freyberg Pool on Oriental Parade and was the namesake and logo of Bernie's on the Bay cafe. Cafe owner Nick Ryan said Bernie was put down on Tuesday night but had had a good innings as the breed usually only lives between six and eight years.
