NYC Restaurateur Started Language School for His Kitchen Staff
With restaurants being the second-largest employer of immigrants in the United States, language can become a barrier in kitchens. Sensing an opportunity to improve both his restaurant business and test out a new linguistic school concept, Latin vegan restaurant VSPOT owner Danny Carabano has been teaching his Spanish-speaking kitchen staff English through a language computer program he built from scratch.
