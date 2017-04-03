No charges filed in brawl that left H...

No charges filed in brawl that left Huntington Beach restaurant manager in induced coma

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Two Anaheim men will not face charges after a fight with a Huntington Beach restaurant manager that resulted in the man being put into an induced coma, Huntington Beach officials said Friday. Garret Petersen, 33, was hospitalized and suffered significant head trauma requiring surgery after an altercation about 1 a.m. March 11 at Thunder Burgrz and Pizza with Bryce Anthony Mezich, 21 and Austin Wright Callan, 22. The two men were arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15) 10 hr Deak D 2
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar '17 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar '17 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb '17 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb '17 Will Dockery 6
Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at... Feb '17 Samford 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,524 • Total comments across all topics: 280,147,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC