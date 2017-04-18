New York Restaurateurs Endorse Lawsuit Against Trump for Ethics Violation
New York restaurateurs Danny Meyer , Tom Colicchio , and James Mallios of Amali endorsed a restaurant workers organization today as it filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump - alleging that Trump's ownership of hotels and restaurants puts other restaurants at a disadvantage. On Tuesday, the Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, or ROC, joined a suit filed by government watchdog group Center for Responsible Ethics in Washington that claims Trump's refusal to give up ownership of his businesses violates an "emoluments" clause of the Constitution, according to the Daily News .
