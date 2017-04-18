'My wife hasn't stopped crying': Restaurateur devastated after thieves steal A 90k wedding jewellery

Eddie Aygun, his heavily pregnant wife Meryem and children, 4 and 14, were left devastated after thieves broke into their restaurant Gezi Park in Wanstead High Street on Sunday A RESTAURANT OWNER says his heavily pregnant wife "has not stopped crying" since burglars stole their gold wedding jewellery worth A 90,000. Eddie Aygun who owns Gezi Park in Wanstead High Street was devastated when he found out the restaurant been broken into in the early hours of Sunday .

