Mumbai restaurateur sniffs out his dog's kidnapper
This Kandivli man single-handedly tracked down the dognapper and put him behind bars, before being reunited with his pet after four months Nearly four months after his dog went missing, a Kandivli restaurateur has sniffed out the trail of the kidnapper who snatched his beloved pet and managed to put him behind bars. Despite his dogged determination, however, the police were unable to find his pet.
