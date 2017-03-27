Metairie pizza restaurant owner arres...

Metairie pizza restaurant owner arrested on accusations that he threw ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A Metairie pizza restaurant owner was jailed Wednesday after he hurled plates at a worker he had just fired and hit him with a wooden dustbin, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office alleges in an arrest report. Adam Murat Zan, the owner and chef at Stella Pizzeria & Restaurant in the 4400 block of Clearview Parkway, faces one count of simple battery following the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar 6 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar 2 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb '17 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb '17 Will Dockery 6
Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at... Feb '17 Samford 1
News NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10) Feb '17 Cheese Phart 47
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,806 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC