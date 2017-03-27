Metairie pizza restaurant owner arrested on accusations that he threw ...
A Metairie pizza restaurant owner was jailed Wednesday after he hurled plates at a worker he had just fired and hit him with a wooden dustbin, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office alleges in an arrest report. Adam Murat Zan, the owner and chef at Stella Pizzeria & Restaurant in the 4400 block of Clearview Parkway, faces one count of simple battery following the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar 2
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb '17
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Cheese Phart
|47
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC