Metairie pizza restaurant owner arrested on accusations that he threw ...

A Metairie pizza restaurant owner was jailed Wednesday after he hurled plates at a worker he had just fired and hit him with a wooden dustbin, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office alleges in an arrest report. Adam Murat Zan, the owner and chef at Stella Pizzeria & Restaurant in the 4400 block of Clearview Parkway, faces one count of simple battery following the incident.

