Men jailed after crashing Lamborghini into shops in London's Mayfair

A restaurant manager and his club promoter friend have each been jailed for four months for lying about crashing a Lamborghini Gallardo into shops and causing more than A 100,000 of damage. Talal Alkassab, 39, and Diyaa Lababidi, 33, who have both previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, stood quietly in the dock as they were sentenced at London's Southwark Crown Court.

