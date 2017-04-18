Mariosarti restaurant owner Daniel Milos on drug charges

A prominent Brisbane restaurant owner, whose brother was bludgeoned to death, has been arrested on drug charges.Police raided Toowong Italian restaurant Mariosarti on Friday and arrested its owner, Daniel Milos. SHARE Share on Facebook SHARE Share on Twitter TWEET Link Police seized cocaine and ice during their searches as part of Operation Oscar Decimal on Friday morning, with the drugs valued at $750,000.

