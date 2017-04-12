Maple Lake grad writes self-help book for restaurant owners
Andrew Carlson, a 2009 graduate of Maple Lake High School is a restaurant consultant in Los Angeles, and recently published a non-fiction book for restaurant owners called "Customer Service is the Bottom Line." When Andrew Carlson left small-town Minnesota for Los Angeles he wanted to be an actor, instead, he found himself going back to his roots and his first love, the restaurant business.
