Longtime restaurateurs call it quits as Red Ox space goes Italian

The duo, who originally met as students at the University of St. Thomas and later became business partners, are closing the Red Ox Bar & Grill , the near Northside restaurant they opened three years ago in the neighborhood where Flores grew up. The restaurant, which specializes in grilled fajitas, killer margaritas, chips and homemade salsa, and a popular weekly steak night, will close at the end of business on April 15. They had previously owned Bocados , a Montrose favorite, from 1997 until 2013.

