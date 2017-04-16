Layoffs hang over hotel employees as liquor ban bites

Bar owners in Pune are among the worst affected from the liquor ban, as it has more than 15 state highways cutting through it. NEW DELHI: Jenina Maria Flores, a singer at a bar in Radisson Blu Nagpur, has moved to its restaurant section this month as the hotel isn't permitted to serve alcohol following a Supreme Court order banning sale of liquor within 500 meters of national and state highways.

