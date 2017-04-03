Kids Under 5 Are Being Banned By This...

Kids Under 5 Are Being Banned By This Restaurant

11 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

The establishment decided to impose the ban after asking a family to leave when their daughter refused to turn down the volume on her iPad. "Sometimes the children become rowdy, and some of our other guests, it has made them upset because the parents don't do the right thing of taking the child out," said the restaurant manager.

Start the conversation

Chicago, IL

