JOANNE WEIR GETS FRESH carries forward the success of Joanne Weir's previous series with 15 brand-new half-hours featuring the award-winning and internationally admired cooking teacher, author, restaurateur and television personality. Joanne Weir uses her vast culinary experience and relaxed, down-to-earth approach to help viewers create healthy meals while highlighting the unique and vibrant flavors of fresh ingredients.

