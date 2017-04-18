I'm losing custom because of deck use...

I'm losing custom because of deck use ban, says chef

Yesterday Read more: Henley Standard

A CHEF and restaurateur says he is losing business because his customers are not allowed to sit outside in the evening. Shaun Dickens, who runs Shaun Dickens at The Boathouse in Station Road, Henley, wants a planning condition that prohibits use of the decked area overlooking the Thames after 6pm changed to 9pm.

