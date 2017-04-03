Houston restaurateur accused of operating illegal seafood network

Texas Game Wardens allege that Houston restaurateur Bruce Molzan, who is associated with Ruggles Green and Ruggles Black, has been operating an illegal seafood network that has funneled nearly 28,000 pounds of unlawfully-caught fish through local establishments for a profit of more than $400,000. The illegal fish -- mainly red snapper and other protected game fish species such as tuna, amberjack and grouper -- came from a web of about a dozen unlicensed commercial fisherman, according to a press release from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

