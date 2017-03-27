Hotel fraternity not to move SC over liquor ban2 min ago

Gurugram, April 2 Hotel and restaurant owners on Sunday said they will not file any review petition against the Supreme Court order prohibiting sale of liquor within 500 metres on either side of national and state highways. In an urgent meeting here, stakeholders of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry decided to take the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma instead to seek a way out.

