Greek restaurant to open at old Iguac...

Greek restaurant to open at old Iguacu site in Parnell

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Gerome Restaurant opens on Wednesday in a space in Parnell once occupied by the iconic Iguacu Restaurant at 269 Parnell Rd. Iguacu was a popular destination for Auckland diners for many years before sinking into rent arrears and closing in 2013. In its time it was twice voted Best New Zealand Restaurant and winner of Best Auckland Restaurant for four consecutive years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Sun Jim Bean 10
Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15) Apr 8 Deak D 2
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar '17 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar '17 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb '17 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb '17 Will Dockery 6
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,781 • Total comments across all topics: 280,214,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC