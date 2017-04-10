Greek restaurant to open at old Iguacu site in Parnell
Gerome Restaurant opens on Wednesday in a space in Parnell once occupied by the iconic Iguacu Restaurant at 269 Parnell Rd. Iguacu was a popular destination for Auckland diners for many years before sinking into rent arrears and closing in 2013. In its time it was twice voted Best New Zealand Restaurant and winner of Best Auckland Restaurant for four consecutive years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Jim Bean
|10
|Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Deak D
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar '17
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC