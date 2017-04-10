Greek restaurant to open at old Iguacu site in Parnell

Gerome Restaurant opens on Wednesday in a space in Parnell once occupied by the iconic Iguacu Restaurant at 269 Parnell Rd. Iguacu was a popular destination for Auckland diners for many years before sinking into rent arrears and closing in 2013. In its time it was twice voted Best New Zealand Restaurant and winner of Best Auckland Restaurant for four consecutive years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.