Graffiti artist Andre Saraiva on why he likes 'the vibe and...
Last month, renowned graffiti artist Andr Saraiva, who moonlights as a hotelier-restaurateur-nightlife impresario, was sipping iced tea while reading Yuval Noah Harari's book "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind" at the Chateau Marmont's terrace restaurant as we met to discuss his L.A. connections, history of brand partnerships and a new collaboration with Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo. The 45-year-old artist's limited-edition Andr Saraiva x Uniqlo T-shirt line , 12 women's and six girls' styles that feature his iconic top hat-donning and winking stick character Mr. A, launched March 27 at Uniqlo stores and uniqlo.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15)
|7 hr
|Deak D
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar '17
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb '17
|Samford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC