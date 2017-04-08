Graffiti artist Andre Saraiva on why he likes 'the vibe and...

Last month, renowned graffiti artist Andr Saraiva, who moonlights as a hotelier-restaurateur-nightlife impresario, was sipping iced tea while reading Yuval Noah Harari's book "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind" at the Chateau Marmont's terrace restaurant as we met to discuss his L.A. connections, history of brand partnerships and a new collaboration with Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo. The 45-year-old artist's limited-edition Andr Saraiva x Uniqlo T-shirt line , 12 women's and six girls' styles that feature his iconic top hat-donning and winking stick character Mr. A, launched March 27 at Uniqlo stores and uniqlo.com.

