Forms of artistry

23 hrs ago

The illustrations of Bonnie Everett-Hawks will be on display throughout April at A Perfect Day Cafe in North Vernon. Submitted A display of Stacy Collins' artistry with plants, ferns and foliage has become a rite of spring at A Perfect Day Cafe in downtown North Vernon.

