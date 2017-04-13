Former restaurant owner charged with embezzlement, tax evasion
A Nashville man is facing embezzlement and tax evasion charges following an extensive investigation by the N.C. Department of Revenue. Shawn M. Dwyer, 45, of Nashville was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of embezzlement of state property, one count of embezzlement of Nash County property and five counts of willful failure to file North Carolina individual income tax returns.
