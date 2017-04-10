Folk Fest dinner moves out of city

THE NEED by the fundraising arm of the Lowell Folk Festival to raise more dough has left a sour taste in the mouth of a Lowell restaurateur. The Lowell Festival Foundation's Board of Trustees and its Development Committee both voted earlier this month to hold its pre-festival gala at Four Oaks Country Club in Dracut on June 19, breaking with a decade-long tradition of holding it at Ricardo's Cafe Trattoria in Lowell.

