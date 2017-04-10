Folk Fest dinner moves out of city

Folk Fest dinner moves out of city

THE NEED by the fundraising arm of the Lowell Folk Festival to raise more dough has left a sour taste in the mouth of a Lowell restaurateur. The Lowell Festival Foundation's Board of Trustees and its Development Committee both voted earlier this month to hold its pre-festival gala at Four Oaks Country Club in Dracut on June 19, breaking with a decade-long tradition of holding it at Ricardo's Cafe Trattoria in Lowell.

