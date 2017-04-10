'Elitist' Neighbors Should Stop Whini...

'Elitist' Neighbors Should Stop Whining About Noise, UWS Restaurateur Says

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

Amid a heated dispute over sound levels outside The Ribbon - an upscale eatery and bar at 20 W. 72nd St., across from the historic Dakota Apartments - co-owner Ken Sturm said it was time for the Upper West Side to drop its snobbish stance. "We have to just really stop with the elitist attitudes about where we live and where we are in New York City and our place in the world," Sturm said at a Community Board 7 subcommittee meeting Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr 9 Jim Bean 10
Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15) Apr 8 Deak D 2
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar '17 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar '17 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb '17 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb '17 Will Dockery 6
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,308 • Total comments across all topics: 280,306,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC