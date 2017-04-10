'Elitist' Neighbors Should Stop Whining About Noise, UWS Restaurateur Says

Amid a heated dispute over sound levels outside The Ribbon - an upscale eatery and bar at 20 W. 72nd St., across from the historic Dakota Apartments - co-owner Ken Sturm said it was time for the Upper West Side to drop its snobbish stance. "We have to just really stop with the elitist attitudes about where we live and where we are in New York City and our place in the world," Sturm said at a Community Board 7 subcommittee meeting Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.