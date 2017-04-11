East coast schnitzel chain Schnitz takes WA plunge
East coast schnitzel restaurant chain Schnitz has identified an emerging food hub in Belmont for its opening foray into the West Australian market. Founded by Polish-born restaurateur Roman Dyduk, Schnitz' proliferation in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane reflects a craze for fresher, lighter versions of traditional fast food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Jim Bean
|10
|Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Deak D
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar '17
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC