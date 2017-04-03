Despite new timeline, restaurateur sa...

Despite new timeline, restaurateur says 17 Avenue construction is 'going to hurt'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

A restaurateur along Calgary's famed 'Red Mile' believes despite a less-aggressive timeline, a construction project to rehabilitate 17 Avenue South will have a negative impact on his business. Friley's restaurant is located on the 300-block of 17 Avenue S.W., which is slated for crews to begin work mid-August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar 6 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar '17 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb '17 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb '17 Will Dockery 6
Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at... Feb '17 Samford 1
News NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10) Feb '17 Cheese Phart 47
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,617 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC