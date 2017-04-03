Despite new timeline, restaurateur says 17 Avenue construction is 'going to hurt'
A restaurateur along Calgary's famed 'Red Mile' believes despite a less-aggressive timeline, a construction project to rehabilitate 17 Avenue South will have a negative impact on his business. Friley's restaurant is located on the 300-block of 17 Avenue S.W., which is slated for crews to begin work mid-August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar '17
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb '17
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Cheese Phart
|47
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC