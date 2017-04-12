Denver chef and restaurant owner Troy Guard has a busy summer ahead
Two weeks ago, the TAG Restaurant Group chef/owner opened a second location of his fast-casual, build-your-own-bowl eatery Bubu inside Republic Plaza. Next month, he'll expand his tacos spot Los Chingones to Stapleton's Eastbridge Town Center.
