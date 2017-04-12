Denver chef and restaurant owner Troy...

Denver chef and restaurant owner Troy Guard has a busy summer ahead

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Two weeks ago, the TAG Restaurant Group chef/owner opened a second location of his fast-casual, build-your-own-bowl eatery Bubu inside Republic Plaza. Next month, he'll expand his tacos spot Los Chingones to Stapleton's Eastbridge Town Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr 9 Jim Bean 10
Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15) Apr 8 Deak D 2
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar '17 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar '17 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb '17 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb '17 Will Dockery 6
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC