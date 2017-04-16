Daniel Boulud Unleashing Giant Restau...

Daniel Boulud Unleashing Giant Restaurant in Giant Midtown Skypscraper

Famed chef-restaurateur Daniel Boulud has signed on to open a humongous new restaurant and private dining space in supertall Midtown skypscraper One Vanderbilt . Steve Cuozzo at the Post reports that the French culinary mogul will be taking over an 11,000-square-foot space in the tower , which is expected to open in 2020.

