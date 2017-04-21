Current, former restaurant owners cha...

Current, former restaurant owners charged with tax fraud

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Long Island Business News

Both the current and former owners of a Mineola restaurant, Churrasqueira Brasa Rodizio, failed to pay more than $330,000 in taxes, authorities said. Former co-owner Paul Batista of North Carolina and current owner Joseph Rosmaninho have been charged with second-degree grand larceny, three counts of second-degree criminal tax fraud, third degree criminal tax fraud and fifth-degree criminal tax fraud, according to the Nassau County District Attorney's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr 9 Jim Bean 10
Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15) Apr 8 Deak D 2
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar '17 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar '17 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar '17 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb '17 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb '17 Will Dockery 6
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,471,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC