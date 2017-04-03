Country NSW town of Uralla keen to put itself on map by reining in energy costs
When it comes to energy efficiency, there is more to it than making sure the fridge door is closed and the lights are turned off. A small New South Wales community is working to become one of Australia's most energy efficient towns, and part of that is helping businesses and homes reduce their energy costs.
