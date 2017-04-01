Corey Stewart declares victory for fr...

Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech after two venues back out of immigration rally

There are 2 comments on the The Washington Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech after two venues back out of immigration rally. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart discusses a murder case involving undocumented immigrants at a campaign rally Saturday in Harrisonburg, Va., with his wife, Martha. Corey Stewart led a rally against illegal immigration on the steps of a historic courthouse Saturday after two local restaurants, bowing to threats of boycotts, backed out of hosting the firebrand Republican running for Virginia governor.

tomin cali

#1 14 hrs ago
the open border cheap labor folks are against anyone who stands for the law,as all criminals do.

spytheweb

Las Vegas, NV

#2 13 hrs ago
DEPORT all ILLEGAL ALIENS!!! Send them home where they don't want to go because their fellow countryman are in charge.

Chicago, IL

