Christian cafe owner throws open doors to give free Easter meals to homeless people
Last December the Jamaican native opened her doors on Christmas Day to welcome less fortunate people in for a free Christmas meal. Ms Lawrence, who is a Christian, said she doesn't want anyone celebrating the next Christian holiday alone and so will spend Easter Saturday cooking for others.
