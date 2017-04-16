Change of hands for the Charlie Award...

Change of hands for the Charlie Awards, the Twin Cities' restaurant industry's accolades

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Foodservice News , a longtime sponsor of the Charlie Awards , will take over production from the event's original founders, Scott Mayer and Sue Zelickson. The six-year-old Charlie Awards, which in previous years have been held at the Pantages Theatre downtown in November, honor local restaurateurs, chefs, managers, servers, bartenders, designers food truckers and others in the hospitality industry, and serve as a social opportunity as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr 9 Jim Bean 10
Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15) Apr 8 Deak D 2
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar '17 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar '17 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar '17 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb '17 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb '17 Will Dockery 6
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC