Change of hands for the Charlie Awards, the Twin Cities' restaurant industry's accolades
Foodservice News , a longtime sponsor of the Charlie Awards , will take over production from the event's original founders, Scott Mayer and Sue Zelickson. The six-year-old Charlie Awards, which in previous years have been held at the Pantages Theatre downtown in November, honor local restaurateurs, chefs, managers, servers, bartenders, designers food truckers and others in the hospitality industry, and serve as a social opportunity as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Deak D
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar '17
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC