Calling all Sussex foodies
My Kitchen Rules UK, produced by 7 Wonder, returns to Channel 4 with a second series later this year and producers want to see Sussex represented. A spokesperson said, "We will be doing a lot of filming in the Sussex region in the coming weeks and we want to see the best of local produce and cuisine - last year we didn't have anybody representing Sussex so it's vital we feature the region on the show this year."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worthing Herald.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar 2
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb '17
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Cheese Phart
|47
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC