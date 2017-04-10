Cafe owner in road rage incident gran...

Cafe owner in road rage incident granted discharge

Following a disputed facts hearing last month, Judge Grant Powell said "at most" Edison Zajmi hit Darren Ellson with "a glancing blow". A cafe owner who used a tyre iron to defend himself in a Remuera road rage incident has been discharged without conviction.

