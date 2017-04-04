Cafe owner forced to apologise after ...

Cafe owner forced to apologise after 'black lady' was written on woman's receipt

The owner of a cafe accused of writing 'black lady' on a woman's receipt has been forced to apologise, after suggesting she may have been 'a criminal or something'. Don Choi, who owns Cypress Cafe in Auckland, New Zealand, has been forced to publicly say sorry to the anonymous woman after his cafe was flooded with negative reviews.

