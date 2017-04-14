Brown Chicken Brown Cow to open in downtown Hampton
Work is continuing in the space that used to be Conch and Bucket and will soon be Brown Chicken Brown Cow.Owner Carlyle Bland plans to open the new place just down from Marker 20 in early May. Work is continuing in the space that used to be Conch and Bucket and will soon be Brown Chicken Brown Cow.Owner Carlyle Bland plans to open the new place just down from Marker 20 in early May. A new restaurant that will feature live music and expanded outdoor patio seating is moving into the former Conch & Bucket and Goodfellas spot in downtown Hampton in May. While Brown Chicken Brown Cow - a gourmet burger and barbecue joint - will be a new concept, its owners, Bland and wife Christina Bauhof, are well known.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Deak D
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar '17
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC