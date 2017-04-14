Brown Chicken Brown Cow to open in do...

Brown Chicken Brown Cow to open in downtown Hampton

Yesterday

Work is continuing in the space that used to be Conch and Bucket and will soon be Brown Chicken Brown Cow.Owner Carlyle Bland plans to open the new place just down from Marker 20 in early May. Work is continuing in the space that used to be Conch and Bucket and will soon be Brown Chicken Brown Cow.Owner Carlyle Bland plans to open the new place just down from Marker 20 in early May. A new restaurant that will feature live music and expanded outdoor patio seating is moving into the former Conch & Bucket and Goodfellas spot in downtown Hampton in May. While Brown Chicken Brown Cow - a gourmet burger and barbecue joint - will be a new concept, its owners, Bland and wife Christina Bauhof, are well known.

Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

