Brisbane restaurant owner charged with cocaine trafficking

38 min ago

The owner of an upmarket Brisbane restaurant and two of his employees have been arrested as part of a police operation targeting a drug and ice network. Daniel Bernard Milos, 40, was arrested on Friday along with four others after police and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission swooped to close a 14-month operation.

