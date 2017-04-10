Bradenton Beach Police arrest restaur...

Bradenton Beach Police arrest restaurant owner for violating noise ordinance

15 hrs ago

A police officer arrested a restaurant owner for violating a city ordinance....an offense that's only a misdemeanor. Detective Sergeant Lenard Diaz points out, "when they play their music, it runs right along gulf drive and across the street from them is a huge condo, so their music bounces of the condo and bounces off their walls."

