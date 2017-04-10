Boston's Barbara Lynch Wants to Open ...

Boston's Barbara Lynch Wants to Open a Bank for Women

Boston restaurateur Barbara Lynch plans to transfer ownership of her restaurant group Barbara Lynch Gruppo to her employees so she can focus on two new ventures : a women's bank and a dehydrated vegetable product line called Made. She announced her intentions during an interview onstage at the Cherry Bombe Jubilee conference on Saturday in New York.

