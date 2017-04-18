Blaze survivor reveals terror at seei...

Blaze survivor reveals terror at seeing flames coming from tumble dryer in flat where Scot died

A blaze survivor told an inquest yesterday how he saw flames coming from the tumble dryer in a flat where a Scots restaurateur died. Garry Lloyd Jones, 50, who also lived in the flat, told the hearing in Abergele, north Wales, how he woke to find the property filled with smoke.

