Behind the Wheel: Upshur County history a treat for Gilmer restaurateur
Robert Starnes, a local historian and antique collector, operates Walking S Steakhouse, 1053 Fawn Crossing in Gilmer. The restaurant is filled with historical photographs and other items from the Gilmer area.
