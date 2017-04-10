Australian Rapper - 2Pec' Arrested fo...

Australian Rapper - 2Pec' Arrested for Dine and Dash

13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

According to Australian news , Peck chowed down on $621.30 worth of seafood at Omeros Bros restaurant in Main Beach, including two whole lobster, baby octopus and 21 oyster shooters - and then tried to skip out on the bill by jumping into the ocean. He hid underwater for a bit before being apprehended by a jet ski-riding officer.

