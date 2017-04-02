Aussie chefs arrive in NYC for restaurant awards 0:0
Australia's food scene is inundating the New York market as the best chefs in the world arrive from Down Under this week for the World's 50 Best Restaurant awards. The W50B winners will be announced in Melbourne on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar '17
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb '17
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Cheese Phart
|47
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC