Aspiring rapper believes Gold Coast seafood restaurant should apologise to him
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. The man who allegedly dined on an expensive seafood dinner before fleeing into the Gold Coast surf when the bill was presented, has slammed the restaurant he was accused of running from.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|11 hr
|Jim Bean
|10
|Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15)
|Sat
|Deak D
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar '17
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC