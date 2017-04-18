Anyone fancy a water taxi ride? Beach cafe owner's proposals for exclusive Mudeford Sandbank
IT may not quite be Venice, but a Christchurch restaurateur is urging the council to agree to his idea of a water taxi to improve evening access to and from Mudeford Sandbank. Jeremy Carpenter, who co-owns the Beach House eaterie, says his customers are currently leaving early throughout the summer, as the current ferry operator only runs until 10pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Deak D
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar '17
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC