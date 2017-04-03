Adelaide Victory Hotel restaurant owner's Facebook rant

A red dress for the red carpet! Duchess of Cambridge stuns in a crimson gown at the London opening night of Broadway musical 'Dim-witted imbecile': Restaurateur's furious Facebook rant at a customer who complained when her party of 17 arrived to find staff had booked them a table for TWO A misunderstanding over a table reservation has boiled over into a full-blown row, with the owner of a restaurant branding a customer a 'dim-witted imbecile' on Facebook. Emma-Jade Fowler took to Facebook to complain about her experience at the Victory Hotel, near Sellicks Beach in South Australia, on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.